M&M July Sales Update

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), India’s leading SUV manufacturer, on Tuesday announced its auto and tractor sales performance for July 2017.The auto sales stood at 41,747 Vehicles, compared to 39,458 vehicles during July 2016, representing a growth of 6%.The Passenger Vehicles segment which includes UVs, Cars and Vans sold 20,962 vehicles in July 2017 against 17,356 vehicles during July 2016, registering a growth of 21%. The company’s domestic sales stood at 39,762 vehicles during July 2017 against 35,305 vehicles during July 2016, a growth of 13%.In July 2017, the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment sold 657 vehicles, a growth of 72%. Export for July 2017 stood at 1,985 vehicles.On the other hand, the domestic tractor sales in July 2017 stood at 17,682 units, as against 16,452 units during July 20016. Total tractor sales (both domestic and exports) during July 2017 were at 18,832 units, as against 17,553 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,150 units.

