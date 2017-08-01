Atul Auto Sales Rise 14.74% In Q1FY18

Total sales of light commercial vehicle manufacturer Atul Auto stood at 12,376 units, registering a growth of 14.74% in Q1FY18. It had sold 10,786 units during the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.Sales for the month of July grew 6.98%, the company sold 3,402 units as compared to 3,180 units during the same period the previous year.Atul Auto was trading at Rs 440.50, up by Rs 9.85 or 2.29% as at 1400 hours on Tuesday, on the BSE. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.38 times and hit its intraday high and low of Rs 443.50 and 427.50, respectively.The stock attracted a traded volume of 66,354 shares and traded value of Rs 291.31 lakh on the NSE.

