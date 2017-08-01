http://ways2capital-equitytips.blogspot.in/2017/08/godrej-consumer-products-extends-losses.html

Extending its early morning trading losses on Tuesday, Godrej Consumer Products was trading down by over 7% as at 1056 hours on the BSE after posting declining profitability for Q1FY18.Godrej Consumer Products' consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 2,271.2 crore, registering 3.5% yoy increase. This was primarily driven by 13% yoy increase in revenues from African business.The PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 225.2 crore, yoy decline of 8.6%. This was due to 22.2% yoy increase in interest expenses.Earlier on Monday, the company had declared an interim dividend at Rs 1 per share (100% on the shares of face value of Rs 1 each) for the financial year 2017-18.Godrej Consumer Products was trading at Rs 964.50, down by Rs 70.25 or 6.79% as at 1059 hours on Tuesday, on the BSE. The stock attracted a traded volume of 14,60,109 shares and traded value of Rs 14,325.42 lakh on the NSE.

