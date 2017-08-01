Ashok Leyland Sales Jump By 14%

At the start of the month, automobile sector companies have started announcing their sales figures for the month of July. Auto stocks have been gaining in Tuesday’s trading session. In BSE Auto index, all the constituents have been trading in the positive territory.Ashok Leyland has come up with its sales numbers for the month of July. Total sales of the company was up by 14% at 11,981 units in July 2017 on Y-o-Y basis. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) segment witnessed an increase in sales by 28% at 2,955 units in July 2017 as compared to 2,310 Units in the same period of last year. Sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) was up by 10% at 9,026 units in July 2017 as compared to 8,182 units on Y-o-Y basis.BSE Auto index was trading at 24,775 level, up by 312 points or 1.28%. Maruti Suzuki was the top gainer in the index trading at Rs 7,885 per share, up by 2.3%.

