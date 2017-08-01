Escorts Agri Machinery Volume Grew By 34.3% In July 2017

Escorts Limited has come up with its sales data for the month of July 2017. The company’s Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in July 2017 sold 5418 tractors, up by 34.3% as against 4035 tractors in July 2016.Domestic sales for the month of July 2017 stood at 5275 up by 33.4 as against 3953 tractors in July 2016. Export sales in July 2017 came in at 143 tractors up by 74.4% as against 82 tractors in July 2016.On YTD basis, domestic tractor sales and exports stood at 22474 and 505 respectively in FY18 witnessing increase by 11.6% and 98% respectively as against the same period in previous financial year.Escorts have been gaining ground on the bourses in Tuesday’s trading session after slipping in negative territory for morning hours.

