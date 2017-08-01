Eicher Motors Sales Volume Rises By 21%

Eicher Motors, parent of Royal Enfield, released its auto sale data for the month of July, 2017 on Tuesday. The company’s total sale rose by 24% to 2,48,457 units during April to July 2017 compared to 2,00,861 units of the same period last year.While the sales volume soared by 21% to 64459 units in the month of July 2017 against 53378 units of July 2016.The legendary motorcycle, Royal Enfield’s exports rose by 19% to 6418 units during April- July 2017 compared to same period previous year. While sales increase by 4% to 1302 units in July 2017 compared to same period last year.The company’s model with engine capacity upto 350cc deliver rise of 29% during April to July 2017 compared to same period last year. While in July it delivered rise of 27% over July 2016.While, the model with engine capacity above 350 cc generate 60553 units in July 2017, posted rise of 27% over July 2016.However, during April to July of 2017 it sale volume decrease by 22% to 16991 units against 21753 of same period last year.

