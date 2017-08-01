Polyplex Corporation's Subsidiary To Set Up Plant In Indonesia

Polyplex Corporation announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary, Polyplex Public Company has decided to set up a greenfield PET film line project in Indonesia.The project has a capacity of 44,000 TPA along with upstream resin line and downstream coating plant. The total estimated cost involved is USD 95 million, including working capital of USD 15 million. Polyplex Corporation has 51% stake in its subsidiary.Meanwhile, the stock was trading higher by 0.94% at Rs 459.90 per share on BSE at 1049 hours. It opened at Rs 468.45 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 468.50 and low at Rs 459.50, respectively. The stock attracted a traded volume of 873 shares and traded value of 4.04 lakh on NSE at 1050 hours.

