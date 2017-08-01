Parsvnath Developers Acquires FRPL

Parsvnath Developers informed on Monday that the company has acquired 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par of Farhad Realtors (FRPL).Post the acquisition, FRPL has become wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.Meanwhile, the stock was trading higher by 0.22% at Rs 23.20 per share on BSE at 0925 hours. It opened at Rs 23.70 per share. Its 52-week high and low stood at Rs 25.95 (July 26, 2017) and 10.95 (November 15, 2016), respectively. It attracted total traded volume of 6,118 shares and traded value of 1.43 lakh on NSE at 0927 hours.Parsvnath Developers is a real estate and infrastructure development company, engaged in the development, construction and marketing of real estate projects for commercial and residential use.

