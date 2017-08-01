Tech Mahindra At 14-Months High On Back Of Healthy Earnings

Tech Mahindra led the Nifty50 index on Tuesday morning. The sharp upsurge in the stock was on the back of healthy earnings reported for Q1FY18. The stock has outperformed the Nifty IT index which was trading at 10,820 level, up by 64 points or 0.6%.Company’s EBITDA for the quarter rose by 4% Q-o-Q to Rs 935 crore. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 12.7%. PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 792 crore, Q-o-Q increase of 34.3%. This was due to jump in other income by 72.6% Q-o-Q. Also, decline in effective tax rate aided PAT growth.The stock jumped to its 14-month high of Rs 413.9 per share, up by Rs 28.05 per share or 7.26%. It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.76 times. The stock attracted traded volume of 48,71,192 shares and traded value of Rs 198.86 crore as of 0938 hours.

