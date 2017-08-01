Maruti Suzuki's Sales Up 20.6% In July

Maruti Suzuki India, leader in passenger vehicles, sold a total of 165,346 units in July 2017, growing 20.6% over the same period of the last fiscal. The company sold a total of 137,116 units in July 2016.This included 154,001 units in the domestic market as compared to 125,778 units, registering a growth of 22.4%. Total exports sales stood at 11,345 units.Utility vehicles including Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza registered a growth of 48.3% at 25,781 units.The stock surged over 2% during the early morning trade on Tuesday, on the BSE. The company traded on a new 52-week high value of Rs 7,920. The stock attracted a traded volume of 4,99,530 shares and traded value of Rs 39,130.63 lakh on the NSE.

