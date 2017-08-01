Newsvine

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Consolidated Net Profit Of Rs.0.14 Crore In Q1FY18, Vs Net Loss Of Rs. 0.14 Crore In Q1FY17

TajGVK consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs. 59.44 crore, registering 4.5% yoy increase. This was primarily driven by EBITDA for the quarter rose by 18.7% yoy to Rs. 13.3 crore with a corresponding margin expansion of 267 bps. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 22.3%. This margin expansion was aided by 4.3% decline in fuel, power & light expenses. Also, lower cost of material as proportionate to sale contributed in margin expansion (~11.6% vs 10.5% in corresponding quarter of last year).The company reported net profit of Rs. 0.14 crore in the quarter as against net loss of Rs. 0.14 crore in corresponding quarter of last year.
