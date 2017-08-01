Zydus Gets USFDA Approval For Two Drugs

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Temozolomide Capsules in strengths of 5 mg, 20 mg, 140 mg and 180 mg. Temozolomide Capsules is chemotherapy drug used for the treatment of brain tumours.The sales of Temozolomide is estimated at USD 100.4 million. The group has also received the final approval from the USFDA to market Nadolol tablets USP, 20 mg, 40 mg and 80 mg. Nadolol is used for the treatment of hypertension and chest pain.The sales of Nadolol tablets is estimated at USD 109.8 million.Both the drugs will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at the Pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad.The group has more than 130 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of filing process in FY2003-04.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔