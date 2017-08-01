Tata Motors Domestic Sales Grows By 13% In July 2017

Tata Motors passenger and commercial vehicle total sales (including exports) in July 2017 were at 46,216 vehicles, higher by 7% over 43,160 vehicles sold in July 2016. The company’s domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for July 2017 were at 42,775 numbers, higher by 13%, over 37,789 numbers, in July 2016.The overall commercial vehicles sales in July 2017, in the domestic market were at 27,842 numbers higher by 15% over July 2016, due to ramp-up of BS4 production, across segments. The company also passed on the benefits of GST to consumers by reducing the prices of its vehicles across all commercial vehicle segments.The M&HCV segment saw a rebound in July 2017 and witnessed pick-up in demand and availability because of continued production ramp up. New models launched in the fastest growing segments of 49 ton and 37 ton categories have also gained strong traction in the market. Sales of M&HCV business grew by 10% in July 2017 at 8,640 nos., over 7,879 sales in July 2016, establishing the wider acceptance of new SCR technology.The I&LCV truck segment also grew by 28% at 3,354 nos., over 2,626 vehicles sold in July 2016, on the back of good response to the new Ultra range and the new BS4 range in other products. Tata Motors Passenger Carriers sales (including buses), in July 2017 were at 4,472 nos., declined by 15%, over 5,233 units, in July 2016, largely due to supply constraints in the Bus segment.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔