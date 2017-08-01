Newsvine

Ways2Capital Update : F&O Cues

F&O cues:
Nifty 9900 Put added 7.97 lakh shares in Open Interest on July 31
Nifty 10000 Put added 7.04 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 10200 Call sheds 2.9 lakh shares in Open Interest
FIIs in F&O on July 31 (Provisional data from NSE):
FII net sell Rs 426 crore in Index Future
FII net buy Rs 1281 crore in Index Options
FII net buy Rs 202 crore in Stock Future

