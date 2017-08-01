Newsvine

Ways2Capital : Indian ADRs

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys gained 0.12 percent at USD 15.71 and Wipro was down 0.02 percent at USD 6.10.
In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 0.21 percent at USD 9.27 and HDFC Bank added 0.55 percent at USD 96.84.
In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 0.11 percent at USD 34.60 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 1.51 percent at USD 36.79.

