Ways2Capital Morning Update : Sensex Opens Higher, Nifty Eyes 10,100

Equity benchmarks opened moderately higher, with the Nifty inching towards 10,100 level as investors look for two-day monetary policy committee meeting that will being today.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 27.90 points at 32,542.84 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 13.20 points at 10,090.30.

Glenmark Pharma gained 1.6 percent but Biocon fell nearly 2 percent.

The Nifty Midcap was up 0.4 percent. About two shares advanced for every share falling on the NSE.

Container Corporation, BEL, JK Paper and Trent gained up to 10 percent while Siemens, Torrent Pharma, Reliance Power, Peninsula Land and Godrej Consumer were under pressure.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔