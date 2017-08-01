Newsvine

Biocon Clarifies Media Reports On USFDA Inspection Of Bengaluru Plant

Pharma major, Biocon has said that the USFDA has issued Form 483 observations after an inspection of its Bengaluru plant.Meanwhile, the company in a BSE filing on Monday, responding to some media queries regarding the USFDA visit in the month of May/June 2017 said that it was part of a regular periodic audit for a small molecule injectable.The company has responded to the regulator with a Corrective and Preventive Action Plan (CAPA) and is on track to implement them in a timely manner, it said.Biocon was trading at 378.40, down by Rs 6.05 or 1.57% as at 1026 hours on Tuesday, on the BSE. The stock has hit an intraday low of Rs 368.75.
