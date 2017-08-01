CG Power's Subsidiary Completes Divestment Process

CG Power and Industrial Solution’ step-down subsidiary CG Power Systems Belgium NV has completed the divestment of its power business in USA comprised in its wholly-owned overseas step-down subsidiary, CG Power USA Inc. to WEG Electric Corp, for an enterprise value of USD 37 million.Consequently, effective from 31st July, CG Power USA Inc. ceases to be a wholly- owned step-down subsidiary overseas subsidiary of the company and has been renamed as WEG Transformers USA Inc upon completion of the divestment.The proceeds of the sale will be used to retire substantial portion of the company’s international debts.Meanwhile, the stock gained 0.59% at Rs 85.35 per share on BSE. On NSE, the stock attracted a total traded 7,33,632 volume of shares and a traded value of Rs 627.77 lakh.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔