Glenmark Pharma Reports Positive Data From Phase 2a Study Of GBR 830

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday has announced positive data from a Phase 2a study of GBR 830, an investigational, anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody, in atopic dermatitis (AD), a common and serious chronic skin disease.The study evaluated the safety, biological and clinical activity, and pharmacokinetics of GBR 830, relative to placebo, in adults with moderate-to-severe AD with history of inadequate response to topical therapies. Based on the results of this Phase 2a study, Glenmark is firmly committed to advancing GBR 830 for patients with AD and plans to initiate a Phase 2b trial in the first half of calendar year 2018.GBR 830 is designed to inhibit OX40, a costimulatory immune checkpoint receptor expressed on activated T cells and memory T cells. Costimulatory signals are essential for T cell activity and binding between OX40 and OX40L is a biomarker for the severity of autoimmune diseases.Atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as eczema, is a chronic skin disease caused by allergic reactions. Characterized by dry, itchy skin, AD affects nearly 18 million Americans and accounts for as many as 1 in 5 dermatology visits.

