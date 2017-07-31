Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Near Day's High SBI Gains Nearly 5%



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nifty has been trading range-bound. Support remains unchanged at 9945 levels. Bank Nifty has hit its all-time high of 25168 level as the State Bank of India (SBI) lend support to the index.Largest lender in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a 2-tier saving bank interest rate with effect from July 31, 2017. While balance above Rs 1 crore will continue to earn interest at 4% per annum, the interest rate at 3.5% per annum shall be offered on balances of Rs 1 crore and below. SBI is top gainer in the index trading at Rs 310.05 per share, up by Rs 10.95 per share or 3.66%. The stock has touched its fresh 52-week high of Rs 315.3 per share.There were 845 advances, 781 declines and 315 unchanged stocks on BSE reflecting mixed sentiments floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32471 up 161 points, while Nifty is trading at 10054 up 39 points. A total of 52 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 26 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

