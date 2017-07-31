Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty At High Point Of The Day

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Monday 31 July 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 31 July 2017. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nifty has gradually moved upwards. The index touched its intraday high of 10069 and has managed to hold the important level of 10050 on the back of the rally in metal and bank stocks. Bank Nifty has touched its life-time high of 25168, up by 357 points. Immediate resistance for Nifty50 index may be placed at 10114 level. State Bank of India has been holding most of its gains in the closing hour. The stock was trading at Rs 312.15 per share, up by Rs 13.05 per share or 4.36%.There were 800 advances, 856 declines and 301 unchanged stocks on BSE reflecting mixed sentiments floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32484 up 174 points, while Nifty is trading at 10057 up 42 points. A total of 58 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 29 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

