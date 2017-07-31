Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1116 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Nickel Futures Rise On Pickup In Demand

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-commodityupdates.blogspot.in
Seeded on Mon Jul 31, 2017 2:54 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Nickel futures were trading higher during the afternoon trade in the domestic market on Monday as participants widened their bets, driven by pick-up in demand in the spot market. Analysts attributed rise in nickel futures to building-up of positions by traders due to pick up in demand from alloy- makers in the spot market.
At the MCX, nickel futures for July 2017 contract was trading at Rs 657.10 per kg, up by 0.03 per cent, after opening at Rs 656.20, against a previous close of Rs 596.90. It touched the intra-day high of Rs 660.80 (at 13: 10 hours).

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor