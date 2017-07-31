Newsvine

Copper Futures Rises 0.48% On Robust Demand

Copper futures were trading higher during the noon trade in the domestic market on Monday as traders widened positions at spot markets. According to analyst, pick up in demand from consuming industries at the domestic spot market added to the upmove.
At the MCX, copper futures for August 2017 contract is trading at Rs 410.85 per kg, up by 0.48 per cent, after opening at Rs 409.50, against a previous close of Rs 408.90. It touched the intra-day high of Rs 411.45 (at 12:05 hours).

