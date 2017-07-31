Zinc Futures Up Amid Increasing Demand

Zinc futures were trading higher during the afternoon trade in the domestic market on Monday as speculators created fresh positions on pick-up in demand from consuming industries at the spot markets. Market analysts attributed the rise in zinc futures to fresh bets created by participants on the back of rising demand at the domestic spot market.

At the MCX, zinc futures for July 2017 contract is trading at Rs 179.35 per kg, up by 0.76 per cent, after opening at Rs 178.70, against a previous close of Rs 178. It touched the intra-day high of Rs 180.70 (at 14:04 hours).

