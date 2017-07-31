Aluminium Futures Up 0.29% On Upbeat Demand

Aluminium futures were trading higher during the noon trade in the domestic market on Monday taking positive cues from spot market on pick-up in demand. Analysts said widening of positions by participants due to pick up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market mainly influenced aluminium prices at futures trade.

At the MCX, aluminium futures for July 2017 contract is trading at Rs 121.50 per kg, up by 0.29 per cent, after opening at Rs 121.35, against a previous close of Rs 121.15. It touched the intra-day high of Rs 122.05 (at 14:15 hours).

