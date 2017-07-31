Ways2Capital Morning Update : Nifty Opens Above 10,000, Sensex Moderately Higher

Equity benchmarks started off the week on a positive note, with the Nifty holding 10,000-mark. Investors awaited the decision of two-day monetary policy committee meeting that will begin on Tuesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 45.59 points at 32,355.47 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 10.05 points to 10,024.55. About two shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

L&T was top gainer among Sensex stocks, up 2.2 percent followed by Lupin, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank with moderate gains. HDFC rebounded after initial fall.

Sarda Energy, Coromandel, Capital First and Cholamandalam Finance gained up to 5 percent.

Central Bank of India, Dena Bank, Equitas Holdings, Oberoi Realty and Kitex Garments fell up to 5 percent.

