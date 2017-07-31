Dr. Reddy's Lab Dips Above 10% In 3 Sessions

Carrying forward its losing streak on Monday, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories was lagging during early morning hours on the BSE. The stock was trading down by over 2%.Regulatory issues and erosion in base business has led to major decline in the profitability of the company. The stock slipped more than 10% in the last three trading sessions.According to the market experts, the stock is expected to remain range bound until there is more visibility on key launches in the US.Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories was trading at Rs 2,408.40, down by Rs 53.65 or 2.18% as at 1103 hours on Monday, on the BSE.The stock attracted traded volume of 3,73,609 shares and traded value of Rs 9,028.71 lakh on the NSE.

