Sugar Stocks Spike Up

The sugar stocks were buzzing during the morning hours on Monday on the BSE. Empee Sugars and Chemicals was the top gainer as the stock breached upper circuit at Rs 6.10, up by 4.99%. It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.03 times.As reported by a leading news agency, the government is seeing 2017-18 sugar output at around 24 mt vs 20.3 mt (YoY).Among other Sugar majors, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries was trading up by 4.85% at Rs 500.95 per share, Dhampur Sugar Mills was trading up by 4.64% at Rs 242.30 per share, Uttam Sugar Mills was trading up by 3.95% at Rs 167.30 per share, Thiru Arooran Sugars was trading up by 3.79% at Rs 61.60 per share, Simbhaoli Sugars was trading up by 3.50% at Rs 32.50 per share.Balrampur Chini Mills, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals and Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries were also trading in green territory.

