NMDC Gains As Chinese Iron Ore Futures Hit Upper Circuit

Iron ore futures in China were moving upwards in the morning hours on Monday. The futures have hit upper circuit of 8% and are trading at four months high.NMDC, a wholly-owned government enterprise, involved in the exploration of wide range of minerals including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, etc, surged on the Indian bourses. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.40 times, taking cues from northward movement of Chinese iron ore futures.It touched its intraday high of Rs 128.2 per share, up by 4.48%. NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 30 million tonnes of iron ore from three fully mechanised mines viz., Bailadila Deposit-14/11C, Bailadila Deposit-5, 10/11A (Chhattisgarh State) and Donimalai Iron Ore Mines (Karnataka State).

