Infosys: Most Active Stock By Value

The IT bellwether, Infosys was the most active stock in terms of value on NSE. The stock was trading up by Rs 14 per share or 1.38%, at around Rs 1,011 per share on NSE. The stock has been trading above its volume weighted average price of Rs 1,001 per share.The stock has attracted traded volume of 38,88,860 shares and traded value of Rs 389.32 crore as of 1035 hours on Monday. The stock has been outperforming the major indices and Nifty IT index. Nifty IT index was trading at 10,760 level, up by 61 points or 057%.Infosys was the top gainer in Nifty IT index. There were 6 advancing stocks and only one declining stock (HCL Technologies) in the index.Infosys has maintained FY18 guidance at 6.5% to 8.5%. Revenue in dollar terms increased by 3.2% to USD 2,651 million in Q1FY18. The company has reported net profit declined by 3.4% to Rs 3,483 crore.

