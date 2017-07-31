SSG Capital Management inquisitive To Buy Stake In Bhushan Steel

Hong Kong-based asset management firm, SSG Capital Management has shown interest in acquiring stakes in the debt-laden company, Bhushan Steel, reported a leading business news agency. As of March 31, 2017, Bhushan Steel’s total debt stood at around Rs 42,355 crore.Bhushan Steel is among the 12 bad accounts identified by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for immediate resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 26 July has allowed banks to start insolvency proceedings against Bhushan Steel.NCLT has appointed Vijay Kumar V Iyer as Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for Bhushan Steel. However, SSG has to wait for the IRP to come up with any resolution plan for the company’s NPAs. There is an 180-day time line for deciding resolution plan which can be extended up to 270 days.Largest lender in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has claimed recovery of around Rs 4,295 crore from Bhushan Steel.

