BSE Metal Index In Bullish Mood

S&P Metal index was higher by 1.31% at Rs 12,378.88 during Monday’s trading session on BSE at 1001 hours. Jindal Steel was contributing majorly to the metal index gains.Copper was up over 5% in the last week and is trading near its two-year high on the LME. Trading volumes during the week had hit multi-month highs. Global metal stocks also rallied in the last week. The global rally in metal scrips aided a surge in the domestic metal stocks on Monday.Jindal Steel was trading higher by 3.94% at Rs 155 per share. The stock also traded at a new 52-week high of Rs 158.25 per share on BSE. While National Aluminium and Tata Steel were among the top gainers on the index. National Aluminium was trading up by 2.73% at Rs 71.50, while Tata Steel was higher by 2.28% at Rs 564 per share. Among others, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel and SAIL were trading higher by over 1%.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔