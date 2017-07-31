Newsvine

Taneja Aerospace And Aviation Soars On Block Deal

Taneja Aerospace and Aviation soared 9.98% at Rs 62.25 per share on BSE during the morning hours of trade. The shares of company breached upper circuit at Rs 62.25.On BSE, the stock witnessed a 16.9 lakh trade in a block at Rs 55.10 per share. The stock on Monday’s trade has spurted in volume by more than 13.63 times and also breached upper circuit of Rs 62.25 per share.Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special block deal window.Taneja Aerospace and Aviation is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of various parts and components to the aviation industry, providing services related to airfield and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and allied services.
