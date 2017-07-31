Petronet LNG Dips On Block Deal

Petronet LNG slipped 1.60% at Rs 199.25 per share on BSE during the morning hours of trade. On NSE, the stock witnessed a 20 lakh shares trade in a block at Rs 199.45 per share.Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special block deal window.Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) is engaged in the sale of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG). The Company is engaged in the import and re-gasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company operates through the segment of natural gas business. The company has been maintaining a dividend payout of 19.43%. On a yearly basis, the stock has given 27.41% returns.

