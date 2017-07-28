Lead Futures Dip On Muted Demand

Lead futures were trading lower during the afternoon trade in the domestic market on Friday as participants reduced their exposure amid subdued demand from consuming industries in the spot market. Marketmen said the weakness in lead futures was due to a sluggish demand from battery-makers at the domestic markets.

At the MCX, lead futures for July 2017 contract is trading at Rs 146.10 per kg, down by 0.44 per cent, after opening at Rs 147.05, against a previous close of Rs 146.75. It touched the intra-day low of Rs 146.10.

