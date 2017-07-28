Copper Futures Fall 0.26% On Sluggish Demand

Copper futures were trading lower during the noon trade in the domestic market on Friday as speculators booked profits at prevailing high levels amid low demand at spot markets. Analysts attributed the fall to offloading of positions by speculators at prevailing higher levels coupled with subdued spot demand.

At the MCX, copper futures for August 2017 contract is trading at Rs 406.95 per kg, down by 0.26 per cent, after opening at Rs 407.05, against a previous close of Rs 408.00. It touched the intra-day low of Rs 403.50.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔