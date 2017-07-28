Gold Trades In Red Ahead Of US Quarterly Result GDP Data

Gold futures were trading in the red in the domestic market on Friday as market participants are looking for cues on the health of the US economy from second-quarter gross domestic product numbers due later in the day. Meanwhile, subdued demand from jewellers, investors and industries further affected precious metals in Friday’s trading session.

At the MCX, gold futures for August 2017 contract is trading at Rs 28425 per 10 grams, up by 0.18 per cent, after opening at Rs 28477, against a previous close of Rs 28476. It touched the intra-day high of Rs 28477.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔