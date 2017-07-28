Aluminium Futures Down 0.73% On Subdued Demand

Aluminium futures were trading lower during the noon trade in the domestic market on Friday amid subdued physical demand at the domestic spot market. Analysts said a fall in physical demand for aluminium at the domestic spot market was due to trimming of positions by traders in the spot markets, influenced aluminium prices at futures trade.

At the MCX, aluminium futures for July 2017 contract is trading at Rs 122.25 per kg, down by 0.73 per cent, after opening at Rs 123.10, against a previous close of Rs 123.15. It touched the intra-day low of Rs 122.20.

