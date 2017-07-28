White Metal Dips On Muted Global Cues

Silver futures were trading lower during the afternoon trade in the domestic market on Friday as participants engaged in trimming their positions taking weak cues from global market. Marketmen attributed the fall in silver prices at futures trade to a weak trend in the precious metals overseas and profit-booking by participants at existing levels.

At the MCX, silver futures for September 2017 contract was trading at Rs 38200 per kg, down by 0.16 per cent, after opening at Rs 38500, against a previous close of Rs 38,263. It touched the intra-day low of Rs 38,110.

