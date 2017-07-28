Live Stock Market Updates – Nifty Trades Below 10K, Sensex Sheds 175 Points

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and calls Friday 28 July 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 28 July 2017.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Benchmark indices are trading in negative territory, Nifty is hovering around 10,000 mark.Nifty Bank is hovering around its 24,800 mark.BSE Healthcare is the top losing index in the morning session on Friday. It is down 1.2% at 14485. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is the major contributor to index losses and dragging the index to lower levels.Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is trading down 5.1% at Rs 2486.50 per share.Other stocks in the index viz. Biocon is down 3.3% at Rs 385.60 per share, Lupin is down 2.2% at Rs 1086.10 per share, Orchid Pharma is down 2.2% at Rs 27,75 per share and Indoco Remedies is up 2% at Rs 199.80 per share.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32,211 down 171 points, while Nifty is trading at 9975 down 45 points. A total of 16 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 20 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.The BSE Mid-cap Index is trading up 0.21% at 15,286 while BSE Small-cap Index is trading up 0.09% at 16029.Some buying activity is seen in Auto, Utilities and Oil & Gas indices, while Capital Goods and Bankex indices are showing weakness on BSE. GAIL, ACC and Adani Ports and SEZ are among the gainers Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank are losing on the NSE. The INDIA VIX is down 0.7% at 11.1.

