Opening Bell – Nifty Opens Below 10K Mark Dr Reddy's Top Loser

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and calls Friday 28 July 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 28 July 2017.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------The S&P BSE Sensex opened marginally lower by 2 points at 32381, while the Nifty50 opened lower by 23 points at 9996 mark.Bank Nifty has opened at 24744 level, down by 178 points. ITC was the top Sensex gainer trading at Rs 293 per share, up by 1.52% whereas Dr Reddy’s was the top Sensex loser trading at Rs 2505 per share, down by 4.44%.On the broader markets, BSE Mid-cap index was trading at 15221 level, down by 0.23% and BSE Small-cap index was trading at 15980 level, up by 0.22%.There were 531 advances, 902 declines and 477 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting bears dominating bulls in morning hours.Nifty50 has support placed in the region of 9,920-9,930, and if this support is breached, the next support is seen at levels of 9,880 and 9,840. On the way up, the level of 10,100-10,For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔