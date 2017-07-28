Live Stock Market Updates – Nifty Turns Choppy Bank Nifty Below 25k Mark

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and calls Friday 28 July 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 28 July 2017.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Nifty turned choppy and is hovering around 9,980 since morning. Immediate support of Nifty remains unchanged at 9945 levels. Bank Nifty lost around 0.84% from its record high level. Bank Nifty remains range bound and is continued to trade between 24780-24830 zone. Support for the index remains unchanged at 24680 zone. Yes bank is the top gainer in the Nifty bank index, trading higher by 3.45 at Rs 1,842 per share. The stock has touched its 52 week high at Rs 1,861 per share.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32,222 level down 159 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,985 level down 39 points. A total of 30 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 23 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

