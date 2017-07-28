Live Stock Market Updates: Market At Days Low Metal Lose Shine

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and calls Friday 28 July 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 28 July 2017.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Nifty slips gradually heading towards its immediate support of 9945 levels. Metal, Pharma and Banks lead the intraday fall. Bank Nifty too at its intraday low. ICICI, HDFC and Axis Bank lead the intraday fall. Immediate support for Bank Nifty continues to remain at 24680 mark. S&P BSE Metal index is one of the top losing index, trading lower by 1.87% at Rs 12161 level. Vedanta is the top loser in the index, down by 2.63% at Rs 272 per share. Hindalco industries and Jindal steel are among the top loser, down by over 2%. While among others National Aluminium, Tata Steel, Coal India and Sail are trading lower by over 1%. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 32,190 level down 192 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,966 level down 54 points. A total of 34 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 25 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

