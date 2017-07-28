Nifty Settles Above 10K Mark Yes Bank Top Gainer

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and calls Friday 28 July 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 28 July 2017.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Nifty closed at 10014 level, down by 6 points while Sensex closed at 32309 level, down by 73 points. Nifty managed to close above the psychologically important level of 10000.Yes Bank was top Nifty gainer closed at Rs 1844 per share, up by 3.21% whereas Dr. Reddy’s was top Nifty loser closed at Rs 2465.2 per share, down by 5.92%. There were 646 advances, 743 declines and 53 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting negative sentiments in floating in the market.Bank Nifty index closed at 24811 level down by 111 points or 0.45%. Yes Bank and PNB were top gainers in the index. Canara Bank and IDFC Bank gained over 2% to close at around Rs 364.35 per share and Rs 60.6 per share respectively. Nifty Pharma index was the top losing index among the sectoral indices on NSE. The index closed at 9672 level, down by 2.1%. Lupin and Sun Pharma closed at around Rs 1066.9 per share and Rs 550 per share respectively, down by over 3%.Nifty Metal index was also one of the top loser in the index closed at 3207 level, down by 1.33%. Hindalco, Vedanta and Jindal Steel were top losers in metal sector which lost over 2% in their share prices.Jaiprakash Associates was most active stock by volume on NSE in Friday’s trading session. The stock attracted total traded volume of 15,93,42,768 shares and total traded value of Rs 471.97 crore. The stock touched its fresh 52-week high of Rs 30.45 per share on NSE. However, it closed almost flat at Rs 29.55 per share. For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔