Ways2Capital Closing Update : Market Begins August Series On Subdued Note, But Nifty Still Manages To End Above 10K

The Indian market began the August series on a subdued note, with benchmark indices ending lower, but the Nifty closed above 10000 for the third straight session.

The Sensex closed down 73.42 points at 32309.88, while the Nifty ended lower 6.05 points at 10014.50. The market breadth was negative as 1265 shares advanced against a decline of 1374 shares, while 168 shares were unchanged.

HDFC, Infosys and Yes Bank gained the most on both indices, while Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Lupin were the top losers.

