Ways2Capital Morning Update : Nifty Opens August Series Below 10,000, Sensex Sheds Over 100 pts

The NSE Nifty started off the August series on a negative note, falling below 10,000-mark on correction in banks and healthcare stocks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 134.80 points at 32,248.50 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 33.45 points to 9,987.10.
ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, HUL, Lupin, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, ONGC, Vedanta and Sun Pharma fell up to 5 percent while ITC and L&T gained.
Nifty Midcap was down 0.3 percent as about two shares declined for every share rising on the NSE.
Biocon, Idea Cellular, Redington, Balaji Amines, Blue Dart and Shree Renuka Sugars lost up to 4 percent.
Cineline India, Deccan Gold Mines, and Glenmark Pharma rallied up to 15 percent.

