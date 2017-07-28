Newsvine

Ways2Capital : Indian ADRs

Indian ADRs ended higher on Thursday. In the banking space, HDFC Bank rose 1.46 percent at USD 96.32 and ICICI Bank added 0.18 percent at USD 9.72.
In the IT space, Wipro was up 0.04 percent at USD 6.16 and Infosys rose 0.10 percent at USD 15.91.
In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 0.29 percent at USD35.55 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.09 percent at USD 41.67.

