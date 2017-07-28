Newsvine

Ways2Capital Update : F&O Cues

F&O cues:
Nifty 10300 Call added 12.3 lakh shares in Open Interest on July 27
Nifty 10200 Call added 10.4 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 10400 Call added 8.5 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 10000 Put added 10.1 lakh shares in Open Interest
Nifty 10100 Put added 8.2 lakh shares in Open Interest
FIIs in F&O on July 27 (Provisional data from NSE)
FII net buy Rs 2097 crore in Index Future
FII net sell Rs 2062 crore in Index Options
FII net sell Rs 610 crore in Stock Future

