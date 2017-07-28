SKF India Q1FY18 Standalone Net Profit Rises 6.4% Yoy

SKF India standalone revenue for the quarter came in at Rs. 720.8 crore, registering 2.5% yoy increase.

EBITDA for the quarter rose by 11.9% yoy to Rs. 93.5 crore with a corresponding margin expansion of 109 bps. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 13%. This margin expansion was aided by decrease in purchase of stock in trade by 13.2% yoy.

The PAT for the quarter came in at Rs. 64.2 crore, yoy increase of 6.4%.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔