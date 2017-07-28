Promoter Dispute Case SC Rejects SpiceJet's Plea

The apex court on Friday has rejected the plea by SpiceJet and promoter Ajay Singh with respect to Rs 579 crore payout in the promoter dispute case.

The Supreme Court further asked SpiceJet and promoter Ajay Singh to deposit Rs 579 crore before the Delhi High Court.

Ajay Singh-controlled SpiceJet had moved to the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court order asking it to deposit the money in a share transfer dispute with its former promoter and South Indian media baron Kalanithi Maran.

SpiceJet was trading at Rs 115.90 or 0.80% as of 1216 hours on Friday, on the BSE. The stock had hit its 52-week high of Rs 136.30 on June 22, 2017 and 52-week low of Rs 54.50 on November 9, 2016.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔